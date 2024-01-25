Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $24.4 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $142.2 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $444.7 million or $2.01 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.6% to $2.05 billion from $1.70 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $24.4 Mln. vs. $142.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.11 vs. $0.66 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.05 Bln vs. $1.70 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.