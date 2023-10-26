Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Announces Climb In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $280.7 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $255.8 million, or $1.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $442.8 million or $2.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $2.49 billion from $2.04 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $280.7 Mln. vs. $255.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.28 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.49 Bln vs. $2.04 Bln last year.

