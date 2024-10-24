Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $314.1 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $283.2 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $506.3 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $2.743 billion from $2.468 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

