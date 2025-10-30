Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) released a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $273.6 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $314.1 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Arthur J Gallagher & Co. reported adjusted earnings of $604.9 million or $2.32 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.0% to $2.922 billion from $2.396 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $273.6 Mln. vs. $314.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $2.922 Bln vs. $2.396 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.