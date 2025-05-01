Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) reported earnings for first quarter of $704.4 million

The company's earnings came in at $704.4 million, or $2.72 per share. This compares with $608.4 million, or $2.74 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.4% to $3.727 billion from $3.257 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $704.4 Mln. vs. $608.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.72 vs. $2.74 last year. -Revenue: $3.727 Bln vs. $3.257 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.