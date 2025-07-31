Arthur J Gallagher & Co. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Arthur J Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $365.8 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $283.4 million, or $1.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $3.220 billion from $2.775 billion last year.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

