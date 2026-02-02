Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys Hunt Financial Group For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Monday announced the acquisition of Hunt Benefits & Associates, Inc., and Tenaglia & Associates, Inc., collectively dba Hunt Financial Group. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Following the acquisition, Tim Hunt, Tom Tenaglia and their team will remain in their current locations under the direction of Luke Kaplan, U.S. Financial and Retirement Services Managing Director for Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"Hunt Financial Group is an excellent strategic and cultural fit, expanding our niche expertise within our benefits consulting operations," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO.

In the pre-market hours, AJG is trading at $248.87, down 0.20 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

