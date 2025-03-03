News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Acquisition Of Dyste Williams

March 03, 2025

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Monday announced that it has acquired Minneapolis-based Dyste Williams, a retail insurance agency specializing in commercial lines, employee benefits, and personal insurance services in the Upper Midwest. The financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Dyste Williams' leadership, including Ted Dyste and Nels Dyste, along with their team, will continue operations from their current location. They will integrate into the Gallagher Agency Alliance, reporting to Jen Tadin, who leads Gallagher Select, the company's U.S. property/casualty division for small businesses and personal insurance.

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence in the acquisition, noting that Dyste Williams' strong reputation and history of client service would enhance Gallagher's small business capabilities. He also extended a warm welcome to the team.

The Gallagher Agency Alliance operates as a merger and acquisitions model, collaborating with agencies that focus on small business property/casualty insurance and employee benefits.

