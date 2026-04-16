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Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Acquisition Of Bridge Insurance Brokers

April 16, 2026 — 06:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Bridge Insurance Brokers Limited. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in UK, Bridge is a commercial insurance broker specializing in real estate, construction, corporate and private client insurance, primarily for UK-based clients with a small international presence.

"Bridge is an outstanding fit with our UK-based retail operations, providing highly complementary expertise and growth opportunities for our real estate and construction practice areas," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are down 11.4 percent to $197.77.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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