Markets
AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Michigan-Based Strategic Services Group

October 16, 2025 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Thursday announced the acquisition of Strategic Services Group, Inc., a privately-held insurance brokerage and consulting firm. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The global insurance brokerage firm expects the deal to strengthen its employee health benefits consulting capabilities in the Michigan region.

Under the deal, Doug Roehm, Greg Sudderth and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Brian Lomas, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

In the pre-market hours, AJG is trading at $290.55, down 1.91 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.