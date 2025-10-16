Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Michigan-Based Strategic Services Group

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Thursday announced the acquisition of Strategic Services Group, Inc., a privately-held insurance brokerage and consulting firm. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

The global insurance brokerage firm expects the deal to strengthen its employee health benefits consulting capabilities in the Michigan region.

Under the deal, Doug Roehm, Greg Sudderth and their team will remain in their current location under the direction of Brian Lomas, head of Gallagher's Great Lakes region employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

In the pre-market hours, AJG is trading at $290.55, down 1.91 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

