News & Insights

Markets
AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher Buys London Based Redington For Undisclosed Sum

October 25, 2024 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, announced on Friday that it has acquired British investment consultant, Redington Ltd., for an undisclosed sum.

Redington provides investment, research and technology services to pension funds, wealth managers, and institutional investor clients primarily in the UK.

J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of AJG, said: "Their deep capabilities in modeling and investment market research will enhance our existing consulting services and help our clients achieve superior financial security outcomes."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.