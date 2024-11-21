Arthur J. Gallagher Buys Chilean Insurance Firm THB Chile

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance company, announced on Thursday that it has acquired Santiago, Chile-based THB Chile for an undisclosed sum. THB Chile is a provider of insurance services throughout Chile.

Patrick Gallagher, Jr., CEO of AJG, said: "THB Chile brings deep market expertise and a complementary book of business, representing a significant expansion of our retail and reinsurance brokerage operations in Chile."

The THB Chile staff will operate under the direction of Lionel Soffia, head of Gallagher's retail insurance and reinsurance brokerage operations in Chile and Latin America.

