Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $240.48, changing hands as high as $244.08 per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AJG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AJG's low point in its 52 week range is $190.75 per share, with $320 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $242.34. The AJG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

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Further AJG Research:

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