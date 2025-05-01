Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) reported revenue of $3.68 billion, up 14.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.67, compared to $3.49 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.75% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.75 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.57, the EPS surprise was +2.80%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Arthur J. Gallagher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Brokerage - Compensation expense ratio : 48.8% compared to the 47.8% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 48.8% compared to the 47.8% average estimate based on two analysts. Risk Management Segment - Operating expense ratio : 19% versus 19.2% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19% versus 19.2% estimated by two analysts on average. Risk Management Segment - Compensation expense ratio : 61.9% compared to the 56.9% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 61.9% compared to the 56.9% average estimate based on two analysts. Brokerage - Operating expense ratio : 10.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.7%.

: 10.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 10.7%. Revenues- Total Company- Commissions : $2.25 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change.

: $2.25 billion versus $2.27 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.8% change. Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Revenues before reimbursements : $373.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $382.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%.

: $373.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $382.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues- Total Company- Fees : $984.80 million compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

: $984.80 million compared to the $1.06 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Commissions : $2.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $2.25 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Fees : $620.20 million compared to the $709.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.

: $620.20 million compared to the $709.07 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Supplemental revenues : $113.90 million versus $96.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change.

: $113.90 million versus $96.15 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.3% change. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Contingent revenues : $92.90 million versus $91.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.

: $92.90 million versus $91.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Interest income, premium finance revenues and other income: $238.40 million versus $231.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.