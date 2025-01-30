Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) reported $2.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. EPS of $2.13 for the same period compares to $1.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.67 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.02, the EPS surprise was +5.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Arthur J. Gallagher performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Brokerage - Compensation expense ratio : 56.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.1%.

: 56.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 55.1%. Risk Management Segment - Operating expense ratio : 19.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.2%.

: 19.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 17.2%. Risk Management Segment - Compensation expense ratio : 60.8% versus 59% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 60.8% versus 59% estimated by two analysts on average. Brokerage - Operating expense ratio : 15% versus 15.3% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 15% versus 15.3% estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Total Company- Commissions : $1.50 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.

: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.51 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year. Revenues- Total Company- Fees : $883.30 million versus $909.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change.

: $883.30 million versus $909.87 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.1% change. Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Revenues before reimbursements : $369.40 million versus $376.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.

: $369.40 million versus $376.01 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change. Revenues- Brokerage, as adjusted : $2.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%.

: $2.30 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.30 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.2%. Revenues- Total Company- Interest income, premium finance revenues and other income : $145.90 million versus $103 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $145.90 million versus $103 million estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues- Brokerage Segment- Interest income, premium finance revenues and other income : $122.30 million compared to the $94.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $122.30 million compared to the $94.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Fees : $360.20 million compared to the $366.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year.

: $360.20 million compared to the $366.22 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.6% year over year. Revenues- Risk Management Segment- Interest income and other income: $9.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.90 million.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher have returned +3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

