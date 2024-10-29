Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Washington-based Adept Benefits

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) announced the acquisition of Snoqualmie, Washington-based Adept Benefits. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Adept Benefits is a health and benefits consulting firm serving clients in the greater Seattle area. “Adept Benefits has a strong record of growth and will expand our benefits consulting capabilities in the Pacific Northwest,” said J. Patrick Gallagher, CEO.

