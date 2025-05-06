Markets
Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Türkiye-based Aspera For Undisclosed Terms

May 06, 2025 — 04:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage and risk management services firm, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Istanbul-based Aspera Sigorta ve Reasürans Brokerligi A.S. The financial terms were not disclosed.

Aspera, a specialist insurance and reinsurance brokerage, serves in sectors including energy, construction, and aviation.

Following the deal, founding partner Evrim Özkoç and the team will remain in place under Gallagher Türkiye head Gündüz Tezel.

In the pre-market trading, Arthur J. Gallagher is 0.78% lesser at $332.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.

