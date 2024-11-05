Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Peabody Insurance Agency, terms not disclosed

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) & Co. announced the acquisition of Fenton, Michigan-based Peabody Insurance Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Peabody Insurance is a retail insurance agency serving commercial and personal lines clients primarily in southeast Michigan with specializations in construction, manufacturing and multifamily real estate.

