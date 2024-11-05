News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Peabody Insurance Agency, Terms Not Disclosed

November 05, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Tuesday announced the acquisition of Peabody Insurance Agency, Inc., a retail insurance agency serving commercial and personal lines clients. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The deal is expected to enhance the company's retail brokerage capabilities in Michigan.

Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s stock is trading at $280.76, down 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

