Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Peabody Insurance Agency, Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), Tuesday announced the acquisition of Peabody Insurance Agency, Inc., a retail insurance agency serving commercial and personal lines clients. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

The deal is expected to enhance the company's retail brokerage capabilities in Michigan.

Currently, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.'s stock is trading at $280.76, down 0.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.