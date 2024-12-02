News & Insights

Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Hann Insurance, terms not disclosed

December 02, 2024 — 11:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) & Co. announced the acquisition of Lambton, New South Wales-based Hann Insurance Brokers Pty Ltd. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Hann Insurance Brokers provides property/casualty insurance services for commercial clients throughout Australia with a focus on transport. Rhett Hann and his team will join Gallagher’s Newcastle, New South Wales office under the direction of Sarah Lyons, head of retail property/casualty brokerage operations for Gallagher in Australia and Asia.

Published first on TheFly

