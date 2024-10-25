Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Via Financial Group

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) & Co. announced the acquisition of Sydney, New South Wales-based Via Financial Group. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Via Financial Group provides financial planning, wealth management and life risk advisory services to clients from multiple offices in Australia. Matthew Read, Daniel Burden, Peter Kirby, Ben Davis, Robert Wilson, Sam Haydon and their team will join Gallagher under Graham Campbell, head of Gallagher’s employee benefits and HR consulting operations in Australia.

