Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Filos Agency

October 28, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) acquired Long Beach, New York-based Filos Agency. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Filos Agency is a retail property/casualty insurance agency serving New York area businesses and individuals. Thomas Costantakos and his team will continue to operate out of their current location as part of Gallagher Agency Alliance under the direction of Jen Tadin, head of Gallagher Select, its U.S. property/casualty operations for small businesses.

