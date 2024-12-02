Arthur J. Gallagher acquires Caytons Law, terms undisclosed

Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) announced that its claims and risk management solutions subsidiary, Gallagher Bassett, has acquired the UK-based operations of Caytons Law. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Caytons is a claims and legal management firm with a particular focus on providing legal advice in relation to commercial and professional liability insurance matters. Operating in London and Bristol, John Cayton, Sam Moore, Robin Cundall and their team across the UK will operate under the direction of Manan Sagar, head of Gallagher Bassett’s UK operations.
