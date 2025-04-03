Markets
AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher Acquires Bircroft Insurance For Undisclosed Terms

April 03, 2025 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), an insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services company, on Thursday announced that it acquired an insurance brokerage company, Bircroft Insurance Services. The terms were not disclosed.

Bircroft team, led by Ian Lee and Simon Bird will join Gallagher's real estate division in the UK & Ireland Retail.

In the pre-market trading, Arthur J. Gallagher is 1.75% lesser at $388.06 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AJG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.