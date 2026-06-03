Arthur J. Gallagher About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (AJG)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AJG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AJG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, AJG's low point in its 52 week range is $190.75 per share, with $346.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $203.00.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, AJG makes up 3.85% of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding AJG).
In Wednesday trading, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are currently down about 1.4% on the day.
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Further AJG Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.