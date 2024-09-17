Arthur Hayes's Family Office Funds Bitcoin Core Developer

Maelstrom, the family office of Arthur Hayes, has awarded the first grant from its Bitcoin developer program to contributor Rkrux. The funding will support Rkrux working full-time on Bitcoin Core.

Bitcoin relies on voluntary developers to maintain its codebase as an open-source project. Maelstrom recently launched a grant program to encourage more full-time work on improving and contributing to Bitcoin's core infrastructure.

The first recipient is Rkrux, an emerging Bitcoin Core reviewer who completed Chaincode Labs' FOSS program this year. The grant will enable Rkrux to quit his job and focus entirely on Bitcoin development.

"One of the goals of the grant program is to recognize and reward emerging talent contributing to Bitcoin Core development," said Arthur Hayes, Maelstrom's CIO.

Hayes added that supporting full-time developers strengthens the Bitcoin ecosystem. Rkrux represents the type of new talent Maelstrom hopes to back through its grants.

Rkrux said the funding came at the perfect time as he was deciding whether to leave his job to pursue Bitcoin Core full-time. "The financial support from Maelstrom has made this possible," he remarked.

As an experienced engineer but newer Bitcoin contributor, Rkrux is eager to step into the role and advance the project. He aims to become a top Bitcoin Core developer with Maelstrom's grant backing. The more full-time developers working on Bitcoin core, the better it is for the network's improvement and resilience over time.

