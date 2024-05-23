News & Insights

ArtGo Holdings Calls For Crucial Annual Meeting

May 23, 2024 — 05:10 am EDT

ArtGo Holdings Ltd. (HK:3313) has released an update.

ArtGo Holdings Limited has announced their annual general meeting, scheduled for June 17, 2024, in Hong Kong, where shareholders will review the company’s audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and consider granting the board authority to repurchase shares and issue additional stock. The board is also seeking approval to set director remuneration and re-appoint the company’s auditor. Key resolutions include the potential repurchase of up to 10% of the company’s issued shares and the issuance of new shares within the limits set by the general mandate.

