Artesian Resources' Unit Acquires Town of Frankford Assets

Artesian Resources Corporation ARTNA announced that its subsidiary — Artesian Water Company, Inc. — has completed the acquisition of water assets of the Town of Frankford based in Sussex County, Delaware.



Notably, the company is continuously making investments in the Sussex County to create a larger regional water system, interconnecting existing systems to new service territories. It has invested nearly $44 million in the last three years to improve as well as strengthen water and wastewater infrastructure in Sussex County.



In line with that, Artesian Resources has been undertaking acquisitions to continue to expand its service territory in Delaware. The latest one is the fifth acquisition in the last three years.



Artesian Resources has been investing in water and wastewater infrastructure to provide excellent customer services. The company invested nearly $40.7 million in 2019 and plans to spend nearly $63.4 million in 2020, of which approximately $18 million will be for extending transmission and distribution facilities to address service needs in growth areas of its service territory.



Importance of Consolidation



The water infrastructure in the United States has aged and needs to undergo extensive repair, which is difficult for small service providers. Billions of gallons of potable water are wasted every year in the United States due to breakage of old and soiled pipelines. The U.S. water utility space is very fragmented, with more than 53,000 service providers. Thus, consolidation is important to ensure flow of uninterrupted water service. The acquisition of small water utilities by the bigger companies ensure extension of high-quality services to customers and upgrade of assets of small service providers.



Artesian Resources keeps on undertaking strategic acquisitions and make necessary investment to provide quality water and wastewater services to its expanding customer base.



Water utilities like California Water Service Group CWT, American Water Works Company AWK and Middlesex Water Company MSEX among others are also making strategic acquisitions to expand operations.



