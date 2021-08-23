Artesian Resources' (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Returns Have Hit A Wall

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Artesian Resources:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$28m ÷ (US$610m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Artesian Resources has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.6%.

NasdaqGS:ARTN.A Return on Capital Employed August 23rd 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Artesian Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Artesian Resources here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

In terms of Artesian Resources' historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. The company has employed 33% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.0%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Key Takeaway

In conclusion, Artesian Resources has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Since the stock has gained an impressive 46% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Artesian Resources that you might find interesting.

