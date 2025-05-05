Artesian Resources Corporation Reports Strong First Quarter 2025 Earnings with 23.2% Increase in Net Income

Artesian Resources reports a 23.2% net income increase in Q1 2025, driven by rising revenues and customer growth.

Quiver AI Summary

Artesian Resources Corporation reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with a net income of $5.4 million, reflecting a 23.2% increase compared to the same period in 2024. Diluted net income per share also rose to $0.53, up from $0.43. Revenues increased by 5.5% to $25.9 million, driven by higher water sales and a rise in the number of customers. Despite a slight increase in operating expenses, the company announced plans to seek a rate increase from the Delaware Public Service Commission due to higher operational costs, particularly from an expected 25% increase in electricity costs and the need to meet stricter water quality regulations. In line with its commitment to enhancing service reliability, Artesian invested $10.4 million in infrastructure projects during the quarter.

Potential Positives

Net income for Q1 2025 increased by 23.2% to $5.4 million compared to the same period in 2024.

Diluted net income per share rose by 23.0% to $0.53, indicating improved profitability.

Revenues for Q1 2025 totaled $25.9 million, a 5.5% increase year-over-year, driven by higher water sales and an increase in the number of customers.

Investment of $10.4 million in infrastructure projects in the first three months of 2025 demonstrates commitment to enhancing service reliability and quality.

Potential Negatives

Upcoming rate increase request of 10.75% may face customer pushback and regulatory scrutiny.

Significant 25% increase in electric supply costs could pressure profit margins and operational expenses.

Ongoing regulatory compliance and rising operational costs highlight potential vulnerabilities in financial stability.

FAQ

What were Artesian Resources' first quarter earnings for 2025?

Artesian Resources reported a net income of $5.4 million for Q1 2025, a 23.2% increase from Q1 2024.

How much did Artesian's revenues increase in Q1 2025?

Revenues totaled $25.9 million in Q1 2025, reflecting a $1.3 million or 5.5% increase compared to the same quarter in 2024.

What factors contributed to the increase in water sales revenue?

The increase in water sales revenue was primarily due to higher water consumption and a new Distribution System Improvement Charge.

Why did Artesian request a rate increase from the Delaware Public Service Commission?

Artesian requested a rate increase to cover rising operational costs and support its capital improvement program.

How much did Artesian invest in capital expenditures in early 2025?

Artesian invested $10.4 million in capital expenditures for water and wastewater infrastructure projects in Q1 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ARTNA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 37 institutional investors add shares of $ARTNA stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEWARK, Del., May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), a leading provider on the Delmarva Peninsula of water and wastewater services, and a number of other related business services, today announced earnings results for the first quarter of 2025.











First Quarter Results











Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2025 was $5.4 million, a $1.0 million, or 23.2%, increase compared to net income recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2024. Diluted net income per share increased 23.0% to $0.53, compared to $0.43 for the same period in 2024.





“Our strong financial results for the quarter are the result of our commitment to superior service to all customers and continued focus on managing increasing cost pressures associated with meeting more stringent water quality standards,” said Nicki Taylor, President and CEO.





Revenues totaled $25.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, $1.3 million, or 5.5%, more than revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2024.





Water sales revenue increased $0.9 million, or 4.3%, primarily due to an increase in overall water consumption, a 1.66% Distribution System Improvement Charge applied to Delaware customer water bills effective January 1, 2025 and an increase in the number of customers served.





Other utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.3 million, or 11.4%, primarily due to an increase in wastewater revenue associated with an increase in the number of customers served.





Non-utility operating revenue increased approximately $0.1 million, or 8.0%, primarily due to an increase in Service Line Protection Plan, or SLPP, revenue.





Operating expenses, excluding depreciation and income taxes, increased $0.5 million, or 3.1%. Utility operating expenses increased $0.4 million, or 3.1%, primarily the result of increased costs associated with administrative costs and purchased power and purchased water costs, partially offset by a decrease in supply and treatment costs and payroll and employee benefit costs.





Other income increased $0.2 million, primarily due to an increase in allowance for funds used during construction, or AFUDC, as a result of higher long-term construction activity subject to AFUDC.











Application for Increase in Customer Rates











On April 4, 2025, our wholly-owned Delaware water utility subsidiary, Artesian Water Company, Inc. (Artesian Water), filed a request with the Delaware Public Service Commission, or the DEPSC, to implement new rates to meet a requested incremental increase in revenue of 10.75%, or approximately $9.4 million, on an annualized basis. The new rates are designed to support Artesian Water’s ongoing capital improvement program and to cover increased costs of operations, including chemicals and electricity for water treatment, water quality regulation compliance, taxes, labor and benefits. Artesian Water has petitioned the DEPSC to implement a temporary incremental increase in rates of 1.22% effective June 3, 2025, providing approximately $1.2 million in additional annual revenue. In April 2025, Artesian Water entered into an electric supply contract with Constellation NewEnergy, Inc., effective from May 2025 to May 2029, that included an increase of approximately 25% over the current electric supply rate. The contracted rates will also apply to our wholly-owned wastewater utility subsidiary, Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. The total estimated annual increase in electric supply expense beginning in May 2025 is approximately $0.5 million.





“Although we are reporting strong first quarter results, the significant increase in electric supply costs upon the expiration of the previous 3-year contract term and increased costs to treat for PFAS, as well as continued investments in utility plant to maintain reliable and safe service to customers compel the request for rate relief,” said Taylor.











Capital Expenditures











As part of Artesian’s ongoing effort to ensure high-quality reliable service to customers, $10.4 million was invested in the first three months of 2025 in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. These investments include renewals associated with the rehabilitation of aging infrastructure, installation of new mains, upgrading elevated storage tanks, upgrading and replacing our meter reading equipment, construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and upgrading existing pumping stations to better serve our customers.







About Artesian Resources







Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and a number of other related core business services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian Water Company supplies 9.4 billion gallons of water per year through 1,491 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.







Forward Looking Statements







This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, recovery of investments in water utility plant and increased operating costs in rates charged to customers as presented in our current filing before the Delaware Public Service Commission, the costs related to electric supply increases, the impact of weather on our operations, our growth strategy, our expectations regarding infrastructure investments, our enhanced operational efficiencies, and continued growth in our business and the number of customers served. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements including: changes in weather, changes in our contractual obligations, changes in government policies, the timing and results of our rate requests, failure to receive regulatory approval, changes in economic and market conditions generally and other matters discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. While the Company may elect to update forward-looking statements, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so and you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as representation of the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.







Contact:







Virginia Eisenbrey





(302) 453-6900









VEisenbrey@artesianwater.com













Artesian Resources Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations





(In thousands, except per share amounts)





(Unaudited)

























Three months ended





March 31,





















2025













2024















Operating Revenues



































Water sales





$





20,687









$





19,825













Other utility operating revenue









3,358













3,015













Non-utility revenue









1,841













1,704





















25,886













24,544















































Operating Expenses



































Utility operating expenses









12,324













11,957













Non-utility operating expenses









1,122













1,116













Depreciation and amortization









3,357













3,465













State and federal income taxes









1,851













1,681













Property and other taxes









1,686













1,606





















20,340













19,825















































Operating Income











5,546













4,719













































Allowance for funds used during construction









566













285













Miscellaneous









1,489













1,574















































Income Before Interest Charges











7,601













6,578















































Interest Charges











2,166













2,167















































Net Income







$





5,435









$





4,411













































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic









10,302













10,287













Net Income per Common Share - Basic





$





0.53









$





0.43













































Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted









10,306













10,291













Net Income per Common Share - Diluted





$





0.53









$





0.43





































Artesian Resources Corporation





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet





(In thousands)





(Unaudited)





















March 31,





2025









December 31,





2024















Assets



































Utility Plant, at original cost less





accumulated depreciation





$





756,688









$





747,186













Current Assets









25,172













24,528













Regulatory and Other Assets









26,992













26,909

















$





808,852









$





798,623















































Capitalization and Liabilities



































































Stockholders' Equity





$





241,650









$





239,189













Long Term Debt, Net of Current Portion









175,933













176,509













Current Liabilities









25,627













25,593













Advances for Construction









1,554













1,582













Net Contributions in Aid of Construction









281,185













272,405













Other Liabilities









82,903













83,345

















$





808,852









$





798,623











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.