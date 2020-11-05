Dividends
Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.257 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARTNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.96% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.58, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARTNA was $35.58, representing a -10.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.60 and a 18.56% increase over the 52 week low of $30.01.

ARTNA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). ARTNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports ARTNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARTNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

