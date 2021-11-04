Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.268 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARTNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.68% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.99, the dividend yield is 2.61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARTNA was $40.99, representing a -4% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.70 and a 15.66% increase over the 52 week low of $35.44.

ARTNA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). ARTNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8. Zacks Investment Research reports ARTNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.12%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

