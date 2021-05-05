Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.261 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARTNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.11, the dividend yield is 2.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARTNA was $40.11, representing a -6.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.70 and a 25.78% increase over the 52 week low of $31.89.

ARTNA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and American States Water Company (AWR). ARTNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.81.

