Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 05, 2021

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.257 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 22, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARTNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -0.04% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARTNA was $40.23, representing a -2.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.45 and a 34.06% increase over the 52 week low of $30.01.

ARTNA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). ARTNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.8.

