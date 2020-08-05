Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARTNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARTNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.65, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARTNA was $35.65, representing a -9.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.60 and a 18.79% increase over the 52 week low of $30.01.

ARTNA is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works (AWK) and Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG). ARTNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.66. Zacks Investment Research reports ARTNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5%, compared to an industry average of -2.2%.

