Arteris, Inc. Reports Strong Q4 2024 Results with Record $65.1 Million in Annual Contract Value and Provides 2025 Financial Guidance

Arteris, Inc. reported Q4 2024 results, highlighting strong demand growth and guidance for 2025 amid AI and automotive trends.

Quiver AI Summary

Arteris, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024, reporting a record Annual Contract Value plus royalties of $65.1 million, a 16% increase year-over-year, driven by strong demand in AI-driven enterprise computing and automotive system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company recorded fourth-quarter revenue of $15.5 million, up 24% from the prior year, despite a net loss of $8.2 million. For the full year, Arteris generated $57.7 million in revenue, an 8% increase, and narrowed its operating loss to $31.6 million. The company secured 14 new customers in 2024 and expanded its relationships with established companies, emphasizing its potential in high-growth sectors like Generative AI and Autonomous Driving. Looking ahead, Arteris provided guidance for the first quarter and full year of 2025, projecting revenue of $15.7 to $16.1 million for Q1 and $66.0 to $70.0 million for the full year.

Potential Positives

Achieved record Annual Contract Value plus royalties of $65.1 million, a 16% year-over-year increase, highlighting strong demand for products in growing sectors like AI and automotive.

Revenue for Q4 2024 was $15.5 million, representing a 24% year-over-year growth, indicating solid financial performance.

Improved operating loss decreased from $9.2 million in Q4 2023 to $7.1 million in Q4 2024, demonstrating operational efficiency and cost management.

Signed 14 new customers in 2024, including major automotive OEMs, expanding market presence and customer base significantly.

Potential Negatives

Despite achieving record Annual Contract Value and revenue growth, the company still reported significant net losses of $33.6 million for the year and $8.2 million for the fourth quarter.

The operating loss for the full year decreased only marginally from the previous year, indicating persistent challenges in controlling expenses amidst revenue growth.

Forward-looking guidance indicates continued expected operating losses for both Q1 and FY 2025, signaling ongoing financial instability.

FAQ

What are the key financial highlights for Arteris in Q4 2024?

Arteris reported revenue of $15.5 million, up 24% year-over-year, and record Annual Contract Value of $65.1 million.

How did Arteris perform in the full year 2024?

In 2024, Arteris achieved revenue of $57.7 million, an 8% year-over-year increase, with a net loss of $33.6 million.

What markets is Arteris focusing on for growth?

Arteris is targeting high-growth areas like Generative AI and Autonomous Driving, particularly in AI-driven enterprise computing and automotive SoCs.

What is the guidance for Arteris in Q1 2025?

Arteris expects Q1 2025 revenue between $15.7 million and $16.1 million and ACV plus royalties of $65.5 to $67.5 million.

What strategic partnerships did Arteris announce recently?

Arteris signed 14 new customers, including major automotive OEMs, and expanded partnerships with top-tier technology companies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 435,982 shares for an estimated $4,481,389 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,922 shares for an estimated $1,664,207 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 134,429 shares for an estimated $1,149,280 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 84,979 shares for an estimated $769,254 .

. WAYNE C CANTWELL has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $269,722 .

. ISABELLE F GEDAY sold 15,550 shares for an estimated $140,455

PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 12,959 shares for an estimated $122,201 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,272 shares for an estimated $44,753.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 64 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 33 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 and provided first quarter and full year 2025 guidance.





“In the fourth quarter of 2024, we achieved a record Annual Contract Value plus royalties of $65.1 million, driven by strong demand for our commercial semiconductor System IP products, particularly in AI-driven enterprise computing and automotive SoCs,” said K. Charles Janac, President and CEO of Arteris. “As AI adoption accelerates across data centers, autonomous driving, and edge devices, the growing complexity of both high performance and traditional technologies like MCUs is fueling demand for the efficiency enabled by Arteris’ networks-on-chip IP technology, contributing to new customer wins, and expanded partnerships. With a robust product pipeline and deepening relationships with top-tier technology companies, we believe we are well-positioned to capitalize on exciting high-growth opportunities including Generative AI and Autonomous Driving,” concluded Janac.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:











Revenue of $15.5 million, up 24% year-over-year



Annual Contract Value (ACV) plus royalties of $65.1 million, up 16% year-over-year, growing to the highest level we have ever reported



Remaining performance obligation (RPO) of $88.4 million, up 22% year-over-year, growing to the highest level we have ever reported



Operating loss of $7.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $9.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



Non-GAAP operating loss of $2.8 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $5.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023



Net loss of $8.2 million or $0.20 per share



Non-GAAP net loss of $3.9 million or $0.10 per share















Full year 2024 Financial Highlights:











Revenue of $57.7 million, up 8% year-over-year



Operating loss of $31.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $35.1 million for the year-ended 2023



Non-GAAP operating loss of $14.8 million, compared to a Non-GAAP operating loss of $19.8 million for the year-ended 2023



Net loss of $33.6 million or $0.86 per share



Non-GAAP net loss of $16.9 million or $0.43 per share















Fourth Quarter 2024 Business Highlights:











2024 was a strong year for Arteris, seeing accelerating demand for commercial system IP. We signed on 14 new customers, including two major automotive OEMs, and increased our footprint in key technology areas, such as chiplets, microcontrollers (MCUs), and AI;



Record high $65.1 million in ACV plus royalties, driven by the addition of new customers as well as increased uptake by our current customers;



Large, established customers are continuing to broaden their use of the Arteris product portfolio, with a top 5 technology company licensing Magillem and CSRCompiler, and a top 5 automotive semiconductor company licensing several additional SoC designs;



Delivered on last quarter’s strategic expansion into the microcontroller space, licensing Arteris interconnect to Infineon, the leading MCU company, serving the world’s top automotive Tier 1 vendors and OEMs;



Announced design wins with GigaDevice for automotive microcontrollers, and Menta for edge AI and IoT chiplet designs; and



Announced the release of FlexGen smart NoC IP, which has the potential to deliver up to 10x engineer productivity and lower power consumption, through the automation of NoC design creation.







Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP operating loss, Non-GAAP operating loss margin, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per share, free cash flow and free cash flow margin are Non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information on Arteris’ historic reported results, including a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measures, is included in the financial tables below.









First Quarter and Full Year 2025 Guidance:



















Q1 2025









FY 2025















(in millions)











ACV + royalties







$65.5 - $67.5





$73.0 - $77.0











Revenue







$15.7 - $16.1





$66.0 - $70.0











Non-GAAP operating loss







$3.0 - $4.0





$8.5 - $12.5











Free cash flow







$(2.0) - $2.0





$1.0 - $7.0

























The guidance provided above are forward-looking statements and reflects Arteris' expectations as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially. Refer to the section titled "Forward-Looking Statements" below for information on the factors, among others, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.





A reconciliation of Non-GAAP guidance measures reported above to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Arteris' results computed in accordance with GAAP.





Definitions of the other business metrics used in this press release including ACV, active customers, confirmed design starts and RPO are included below under the heading “Other Business Metrics.”







Conference Call







Arteris will host a conference call today on February 18, 2025 to review its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and to discuss its financial outlook.









Time:





4:30PM ET









United States/Canada Toll Free:





1-646-307-1865









International Toll:





1-800-717-1738





















A live webcast will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website at: https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations





A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris' website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.







About Arteris







Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.







© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Investor Contacts:







Arteris





Nick Hawkins





Chief Financial Officer





IR@arteris.com





Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





Erica Mannion and Michael Funari





+1 617 542 6180





IR@arteris.com







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our GAAP and Non-GAAP guidance for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and first quarter and full year 2025; our market opportunity and its potential growth; our ability to execute on existing customer contracts and drive increased customer adoption of our system IP; and our position within the market and our ability to drive customer value. The words such as "may," "will," "could," "expect," "approximately," "believe," "estimate," "future," "potential," "guidance," "outlook," and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on our historical performance and our current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and we disclaim any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the significant competition we face from larger companies and third-party providers; our history of net losses; whether semiconductor companies in the automotive market, enterprise computing market, communications market, consumer electronics market, and industrial markets incorporate our solutions into their end products and the growth and economic stability of these end markets; our ability to attract new customers and the extent to which our customers renew their subscriptions for our solutions; the ability of our customers’ end products achieving market acceptance or growth; our ability to sustain or grow our licensing revenue; our ability, and the cost, to successfully execute on research and development efforts; the occurrence of product errors or defects in our solutions; if we fail to offer high-quality support; the occurrence of macro-economic conditions that adversely impact us, our customers and their end product markets; the effects of geopolitical conflicts, such as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine; the range of regulatory, operational, financial and political risks we are exposed to as a result of our dependence on international customers and operations; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and inventions through patents and other IP rights; whether we are subject to any liabilities or fines as a result of government regulation, including import, export and economic sanctions laws and regulations; the occurrence of a disruption in our networks or a security breach; risks associated with doing business in China, including as a result of changes to trade relations between the U.S. and China; and the other factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on or about February 18, 2025. All forward-looking statements reflect our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Our results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024 are not necessarily indicative of our operating results for any future periods.











Arteris, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations











(In thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended





December 31,













Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Revenue





































Licensing, support and maintenance





$





14,016













$





11,347













$





52,815













$





48,273













Variable royalties and other









1,473

















1,157

















4,909

















5,393













Total revenue









15,489

















12,504

















57,724

















53,666













Cost of revenue









1,575

















1,448

















5,962

















5,077













Gross profit









13,914

















11,056

















51,762

















48,589













Operating expenses:





































Research and development









11,532

















10,663

















45,007

















45,128













Sales and marketing









5,365

















5,029

















20,796

















20,659













General and administrative









4,119

















4,613

















17,555

















17,944













Total operating expenses









21,016

















20,305

















83,358

















83,731













Loss from operations









(7,102





)













(9,249





)













(31,596





)













(35,142





)









Interest expense









(45





)













(75





)













(244





)













(211





)









Other income (expense), net









824

















917

















3,400

















3,558













Loss before income taxes and loss from equity method investment









(6,323





)













(8,407





)













(28,440





)













(31,795





)









Loss from equity method investment, net of tax









634

















910

















2,698

















3,397













Provision for income taxes









1,247

















1,224

















2,500

















1,677













Net loss





$





(8,204





)









$





(10,541





)









$





(33,638





)









$





(36,869





)













































Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.20





)









$





(0.29





)









$





(0.86





)









$





(1.03





)









Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts, basic and diluted









40,157,199

















36,816,597

















38,914,197

















35,675,689































































































Arteris, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets











(In thousands, except share and per share data)























As of December 31,

















2024

















2023

















ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





13,684













$





13,696













Short-term investments









30,157

















27,477













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $131 and $93 as of December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively









20,608

















12,003













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









4,634

















5,254













Total current assets









69,083

















58,430













Property and equipment, net









4,019

















5,745













Long-term investments









8,504

















11,802













Equity method investment









5,802

















8,500













Operating lease right-of-use assets









3,838

















4,289













Intangibles, net









3,024

















3,858













Goodwill









4,178

















4,178













Other assets









7,687

















5,999













TOTAL ASSETS





$





106,135













$





102,801















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





539













$





183













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









15,899

















11,831













Operating lease liabilities, current









917

















781













Deferred revenue, current









40,445

















31,537













Vendor financing arrangements, current









1,482

















2,070













Total current liabilities









59,282

















46,402













Deferred revenue, noncurrent









35,177

















25,172













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









2,998

















3,610













Vendor financing arrangements, noncurrent









594

















1,292













Deferred income, noncurrent









7,631

















8,810













Other liabilities









1,641

















2,412













Total liabilities









107,323

















87,698













Stockholders’ (deficit) equity:





















Preferred stock, par value of $0.001—10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2024, and 2023









—

















—













Common stock, par value of $0.001—300,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2024, and 2023; 40,724,936 and 37,518,583 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024, and 2023, respectively









40

















37













Additional paid-in capital









135,522

















118,193













Accumulated other comprehensive income









135

















120













Accumulated deficit









(136,885





)













(103,247





)









Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity









(1,188





)













15,103













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





$





106,135













$





102,801































































Arteris, Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows











(In thousands)























Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





















Net loss





$





(33,638





)









$





(36,869





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









3,362

















3,069













Stock-based compensation









15,938

















14,535













Pension plan expenses









163

















134













Amortization of deferred income









(1,182





)













(1,179





)









Loss from equity method investment









2,698

















3,397













Net accretion of discounts on available-for-sale securities









(695





)













(893





)









Other, net









(9





)













128













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable, net









(8,605





)













(4,858





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









(1,068





)













(1,301





)









Accounts payable









324

















(389





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities









3,079

















2,467













Deferred revenue









18,913

















6,030













Net cash used in operating activities









(720





)













(15,729





)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





















Purchases of property and equipment









(324





)













(1,503





)









Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other









(37,175





)













(47,788





)









Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale securities and other









38,469

















44,650













Other investing activities









—

















(50





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









970

















(4,691





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





















Payments of contingent consideration for business combination









—

















(1,592





)









Principal payments under vendor financing arrangements









(1,749





)













(1,289





)









Payments to tax authorities for shares withheld from employees









—

















(607





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









890

















490













Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan









538

















—













Other financing activities









59

















79













Net cash used in financing activities









(262





)













(2,919





)









NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH









(12





)













(23,339





)









CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period









14,084

















37,423













CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period





$





14,072













$





14,084



















































Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our financial results, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core performance. These non-GAAP measures, which may be different than similarly-titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





We define "Non-GAAP gross profit and Non-GAAP gross margin" as GAAP gross profit and GAAP gross margin, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets included in cost of revenue. We define “Non-GAAP Loss from Operations” as our income (loss) from operations adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation, acquisition costs and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We define “Non-GAAP Net Loss” as our net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets.





We define “Non-GAAP EPS”, as our Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) divided by our GAAP weighted-average number of shares outstanding for the period on a diluted basis. Management uses Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate the performance of our business on a comparable basis from period to period.





The above items are excluded from our Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) because these items are non-cash in nature, or are not indicative of our core operating performance, and render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) provide useful supplemental information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, as well as provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance.





We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment. We believe that free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors, even if negative, about the amount of cash used in our operations other than that used for investments in property and equipment.







Other Business Metrics









Active Customers –



we define Active Customers as customers who have entered into a license agreement with us that remains in effect. The retention and expansion of our relationships with existing customers are key indicators of our revenue potential.







Annual Contract Value (ACV) –



we define Annual Contract Value for an individual customer agreement as the total fixed fees under the agreement divided by the number of years in the agreement term. Our total ACV is the aggregate ACVs for all our customers as measured at a given point in time. Total fixed fees includes licensing, support and maintenance and other fixed fees under IP licensing or software licensing agreements but excludes variable revenue derived from licensing agreements with customers, particularly royalties. We define ACV plus royalties as ACV plus the trailing-twelve-months variable royalties and other revenue.







Confirmed Design Starts –



we define Confirmed Design Starts as when customers confirm their commencement of new semiconductor designs using our interconnect IP and notify us. Confirmed Design Starts is a metric management uses to assess the activity level of our customers in terms of the number of new semiconductor designs that are started using our interconnect IP in a given period. We believe that the number of Confirmed Design Starts is an important indicator of the growth of our business and future royalty revenue trends.







Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO) –



we define Remaining Performance Obligations as the amount of contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognized, including deferred revenue, billed and unbilled cancelable and non-cancelable contracted amounts.











Arteris, Inc.













Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures











(In thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Twelve Months Ended









December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023















Gross profit





$





13,914













$





11,056













$





51,762













$





48,589













Add:





































Stock-based compensation expense included in cost of revenue









187

















170

















783

















556













Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(1)











49

















50

















199

















149













Non-GAAP gross profit





$





14,150













$





11,276













$





52,744













$





49,294













Gross margin









90





%













88





%













90





%













91





%









Non-GAAP gross margin









91





%













90





%













91





%













92





%













































Research and development





$





11,532













$





10,663













$





45,007













$





45,128













Stock-based compensation expense









(1,959





)













(1,668





)













(7,509





)













(7,324





)









Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(1)











(109





)













(85





)













(389





)













(390





)









Non-GAAP research and development





$





9,464













$





8,910













$





37,109













$





37,414

















































Sales and marketing





$





5,365













$





5,029













$





20,796













$





20,659













Stock-based compensation expense









(849





)













(624





)













(3,079





)













(2,712





)









Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(1)











(58





)













(57





)













(229





)













(228





)









Non-GAAP sales and marketing





$





4,458













$





4,348













$





17,488













$





17,719

















































General and administrative





$





4,119













$





4,613













$





17,555













$





17,944













Stock-based compensation expense









(1,136





)













(1,092





)













(4,567





)













(3,943





)









Non-GAAP general and administrative





$





2,983













$





3,521













$





12,988













$





14,001

















































Loss from operations





$





(7,102





)









$





(9,249





)









$





(31,596





)









$





(35,142





)









Stock-based compensation expense









4,131

















3,554

















15,938

















14,535













Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(1)











216

















192

















817

















767













Non-GAAP loss from operations





$





(2,755





)









$





(5,503





)









$





(14,841





)









$





(19,840





)













































Net loss





$





(8,204





)









$





(10,541





)









$





(33,638





)









$





(36,869





)









Stock-based compensation expense









4,131

















3,554

















15,938

















14,535













Amortization of acquired intangible assets



(1)











216

















192

















817

















767













Non-GAAP net loss



(2)







$





(3,857





)









$





(6,795





)









$





(16,883





)









$





(21,567





)













































Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.20





)









$





(0.29





)









$





(0.86





)









$





(1.03





)









Per share impacts of adjustments to net loss



(3)







$





0.10













$





0.11













$





0.43













$





0.43













Non-GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted





$





(0.10





)









$





(0.18





)









$





(0.43





)









$





(0.60





)













































Weighted average shares used in computing per share amounts, basic and diluted









40,157,199

















36,816,597

















38,914,197

















35,675,689





















(1) Represents the amortization expenses of our intangible assets attributable to our acquisitions.









(2) Our GAAP tax provision is primarily related to foreign withholding taxes and income tax in profitable foreign jurisdictions. We maintain a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the US. Accordingly, there is no significant tax impact associated with these Non-GAAP adjustments.









(3) Reflects the aggregate adjustments made to reconcile Non-GAAP net loss to our net loss as noted in the above table, divided by the GAAP diluted weighted average number of shares of the relevant period.





















Free Cash Flow



















Twelve Months Ended





December 31,

















2024













2023











Net cash used in operating activities





$





(720





)









$





(15,729





)









Less:





















Purchase of property and equipment









(324





)













(1,503





)









Free cash flow





$





(1,044





)









$





(17,232





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





$





970













$





(4,691





)









Net cash used in financing activities





$





(262





)









$





(2,919





)







