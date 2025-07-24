Arteris, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on August 5, 2025

Arteris, Inc. will release Q2 2025 financial results on August 5 and host a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

Arteris, Inc. has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, on August 5, 2025, after market close. Following the release, management will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on the same day to discuss the results. Interested parties can join the call by dialing specific numbers for U.S./Canada and international participants or by accessing a live webcast on Arteris' Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be available on the website shortly after it concludes. Arteris is recognized for its system IP that accelerates system-on-chip development, enhancing product performance and reducing time to market.

Potential Positives

Arteris is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, indicating ongoing corporate transparency and performance tracking.

The scheduled conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with investors and providing insights into its financial health.

Arteris emphasizes its role as a leader in system IP for SoC development, highlighting its competitive positioning in the technology market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will Arteris release its second quarter financial results?

Arteris will release its financial results for the second quarter on August 5, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Arteris conference call scheduled?

The conference call to discuss the financial results is scheduled for August 5, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET.

How can I join the Arteris conference call?

You can join the call by dialing +1-800-717-1738 for US/Canada or +1-646-307-1865 for international participants.

Will there be a webcast of the Arteris call?

Yes, a live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website.

How long will the replay of the Arteris call be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 calendar days after the call.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AIP Insider Trading Activity

margin: 24px 0;padding: 20px;background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;border-radius: 10px;box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);text-align: center;font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;display: none;">Receive $AIP Data Alerts

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 65 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 65 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 113,160 shares for an estimated $1,065,305 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 75,543 shares for an estimated $660,721 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,945 shares for an estimated $209,852 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,778 shares for an estimated $173,331 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 14,176 shares for an estimated $113,927 .

. PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 14,339 shares for an estimated $112,370.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AIP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AIP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AIP in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Rosenblatt issued a "Buy" rating on 05/21/2025

Northland Capital Markets issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AIP, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AIP forecast page.

$AIP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AIP recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $AIP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Garrigan from Rosenblatt set a target price of $14.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Gus Richard from Northland Capital Markets set a target price of $16.0 on 02/19/2025

Full Release



CAMPBELL, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP for accelerating system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after market close on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.





Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:













United States/Canada Toll Free:





+1-800-717-1738













International Toll:





+1-646-307-1865

















Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website at:





https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations







.







A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.







About Arteris







Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.







© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Investor Contacts







Arteris





Nick Hawkins





Chief Financial Officer









ir@arteris.com









Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





Erica Mannion or Mike Funari









ir@arteris.com









+1-617-542-6180



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.