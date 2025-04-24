Arteris, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Arteris, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 13, followed by a conference call.

Arteris, Inc. will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 13, 2025, after the market closes. Following this, management will hold a conference call at 4:30 PM ET to discuss the results, with details available for interested parties to join by phone or through a live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. A replay of the call will be accessible later that day and remain available for about 30 days. Arteris specializes in system IP for system-on-chip development, providing technologies that enhance performance, reduce power consumption, and accelerate time to market, allowing customers to innovate more effectively.

Announcement of financial results for Q1 2025 indicates transparency and provides an opportunity for investors to understand the company's performance and future outlook.



Scheduling a conference call for results discussion allows for direct engagement with investors and analysts, fostering a relationship of trust and communication.



The availability of a live webcast for the conference call enhances accessibility for stakeholders, ensuring that information is widely disseminated and can be reviewed later via the replay option.



Positioning as a leading provider of system IP emphasizes the company's market strength and innovative capabilities in the rapidly evolving electronics industry.

Announcement of financial results might signal investors to prepare for potentially disappointing news, as it often indicates previous underperformance or challenges.

The scheduled conference call may indicate a lack of confidence in previous earnings, as companies often hold these calls to clarify negative results.

The timing of the financial results release after market close could suggest the company aims to minimize immediate market reactions, which may raise concerns among investors.

When will Arteris release its financial results for Q1 2025?

Arteris will release its financial results on May 13, 2025, after market close.

How can I attend the Arteris conference call?

You can join the conference call by dialing +1-800-717-1738 for the US/Canada or +1-646-307-1865 internationally.

What time is the Arteris conference call scheduled?

The Arteris conference call is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET on May 13, 2025.

Where can I find the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website.

How long will the webcast replay be available?

The replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 calendar days after the call.

$AIP insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 80 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 80 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 437,594 shares for an estimated $4,490,727 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,922 shares for an estimated $1,664,207 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 75,900 shares for an estimated $698,642 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 48,615 shares for an estimated $527,131 .

. WAYNE C CANTWELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $165,522 .

. ISABELLE F GEDAY sold 15,550 shares for an estimated $140,455

PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,649 shares for an estimated $123,312 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,272 shares for an estimated $44,753.

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of $AIP stock to their portfolio, and 28 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, after market close on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





Management will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET to discuss these results. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:













United States/Canada Toll Free:









+1-800-717-1738













International Toll:









+1-646-307-1865





























Please join the call 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid a delay in connecting. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of Arteris’ website at:





https://ir.arteris.com/events-and-presentations







.







A replay of the webcast will be available on the Events and Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.







About Arteris







Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.







© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at







https://www.arteris.com/trademarks







are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.









Investor Contacts







Arteris





Nick Hawkins





Chief Financial Officer









ir@arteris.com









Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC





Erica Mannion or Mike Funari









ir@arteris.com









+1-617-542-6180



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.