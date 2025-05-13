ARTERIS Earnings Results: $AIP Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARTERIS ($AIP) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, beating estimates of -$0.09 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $16,530,000, beating estimates of $16,059,000 by $471,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AIP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ARTERIS Insider Trading Activity

ARTERIS insiders have traded $AIP stock on the open market 78 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 78 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AIP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

K CHARLES JANAC (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 23 sales selling 437,594 shares for an estimated $4,490,727 .

. SAIYED ATIQ RAZA has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 161,922 shares for an estimated $1,664,207 .

. NICHOLAS B. HAWKINS (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 56,601 shares for an estimated $541,593 .

. LAURENT R MOLL (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 48,615 shares for an estimated $527,131 .

. WAYNE C CANTWELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $165,522 .

. ISABELLE F GEDAY sold 15,550 shares for an estimated $140,455

PAUL L ALPERN (VP and General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 13,649 shares for an estimated $123,312 .

. ANTONIO J VIANA sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $25,738

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

ARTERIS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of ARTERIS stock to their portfolio, and 43 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.