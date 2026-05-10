Arteris Director Trims a Stake He's Been Selling All Year

Key Points

20,000 shares were sold indirectly for a transaction value of approximately $601,000 at around $30.07 per share on May 5, 2026.

This sale represented 13.75% of Viana's aggregate position at the time of the transaction.

All shares sold were held via the Viana Family Trust; direct holdings remain unchanged at 20,840 shares, with 104,620 shares remaining indirectly.

Ongoing sales reflect a reduction in available capacity, with the current trade size consistent with the pattern of 20,000-share dispositions as holdings have declined.

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Director Sells AIP 20,000 Shares for $601,000

Known for its semiconductor interconnect IP, this tech firm reported a sale by a board member amid ongoing reductions in executive holdings.

Antonio J Viana, Director of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), disclosed the sale of 20,000 shares for a transaction value of approximately $601,000 on May 5, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 20,000 Transaction value $601,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 20,840 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 104,620

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($30.07); post-transaction value based on May 5, 2026 market close ($30.13).

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Antonio J Viana's historical selling patterns?

Viana's recent sales consistently involved blocks of 20,000 shares, and this transaction matches the maximum trade size observed in prior filings, indicating a continuation of established execution size as his aggregate holdings diminished.

Viana's recent sales consistently involved blocks of 20,000 shares, and this transaction matches the maximum trade size observed in prior filings, indicating a continuation of established execution size as his aggregate holdings diminished. What is the ownership structure following this transaction?

After the sale, Viana maintains 20,840 shares via direct ownership and 104,620 shares through the Viana Family Trust, leaving him with a total of 125,460 shares across both categories.

After the sale, Viana maintains 20,840 shares via direct ownership and 104,620 shares through the Viana Family Trust, leaving him with a total of 125,460 shares across both categories. What portion of Viana's holdings was affected, and does the transaction represent a material shift?

The sale represented 16.05% of his indirect holdings and 13.75% of his total position, marking a meaningful reduction but not a full disposition; ongoing sales have tracked declining capacity rather than a change in strategy.

The sale represented 16.05% of his indirect holdings and 13.75% of his total position, marking a meaningful reduction but not a full disposition; ongoing sales have tracked declining capacity rather than a change in strategy. Was the transaction part of a pre-arranged plan or discretionary?

The sale was executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on June 10, 2025, indicating the trade was scheduled in advance and not a discretionary or opportunistic transaction.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 5, 2026) $30.07 Market capitalization $1.47 billion Revenue (TTM) $70.58 million 1-year price change N/A

* 1-year price change calculated using May 5, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers semiconductor interconnect IP products including FlexNoC, Ncore, CodaCache, and deployment software solutions for SoC and NoC design.

Generates revenue through licensing of intellectual property and software tools to enable efficient and scalable chip design.

Serves customers across automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G/wireless, data centers, and consumer electronics markets globally.

Arteris is a leading provider of semiconductor interconnect intellectual property and deployment solutions, enabling efficient and scalable system-on-chip designs for a global customer base. The company's technology is embedded in critical applications across automotive, AI, and communications, supporting next-generation chip architectures. With a focus on innovation and silicon-proven IP, Arteris maintains a competitive edge in high-growth semiconductor markets.

What this transaction means for investors

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.