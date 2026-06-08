An Arteris Director Sold Over 20,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Director Antonio Viana sold 20,839 shares for a total transaction value of approximately ~$761,000 based on a weighted average sale price of $36.51 per share as of June 4, 2026.

This transaction affected 23.11% of Viana's aggregate holdings.

Following multiple sales over the past year, remaining holdings now represent only ~1.4% of the prior capacity, indicating recent trade sizes reflect diminished available shares rather than a shift in disposition.

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Antonio J. Viana, Director of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP), disclosed the disposition of 20,839 shares on June 4, 2026, consisting of a direct gift of 20,839 shares and an indirect open-market sale of 20,839 shares, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 20,839 Transaction value ~$761,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 4,704 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 64,620 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$172,000

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($36.51).

Key questions

How did this transaction impact Antonio Viana's ownership structure?

Direct holdings declined to 4,704 shares, while indirect holdings via Viana Family Trust now total 64,620 shares, leaving Viana with a combined 69,324 shares post-transaction, or approximately 1.4% of his position at the start of the recent period.

Direct holdings declined to 4,704 shares, while indirect holdings via Viana Family Trust now total 64,620 shares, leaving Viana with a combined 69,324 shares post-transaction, or approximately 1.4% of his position at the start of the recent period. What proportion of Viana's available shares was sold in this event?

This filing represents a disposition of 23.11% of total pre-transaction holdings, reducing Viana's direct holdings to 4,704 shares and indirect holdings to 64,620 shares.

This filing represents a disposition of 23.11% of total pre-transaction holdings, reducing Viana's direct holdings to 4,704 shares and indirect holdings to 64,620 shares. Was this a routine disposition or a deviation from historical trade size?

Recent sale sizes, including this 20,839-share transaction, fall within the typical range for Viana's prior open-market sales, but reflect a shrinking base: the average sell-only trade in the past year was ~14,700 shares, and the diminished available holdings now cap future trade size.

Recent sale sizes, including this 20,839-share transaction, fall within the typical range for Viana's prior open-market sales, but reflect a shrinking base: the average sell-only trade in the past year was ~14,700 shares, and the diminished available holdings now cap future trade size. Did the transaction timing align with market conditions?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price around $36.51, close to the June 4, 2026 closing price of $37.19, occurring during a period in which Arteris shares delivered a 332.28% one-year total return as of the transaction date.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.61 billion Revenue (TTM) $76.98 million Net income (TTM) ($34.58 million) 1-year price change 332.28%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 4, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Arteris develops and licenses semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) products and deployment software, including FlexNoC, Ncore, CodaCache, and related design tools.

The company serves customers in automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G, wireless communications, data centers, and consumer electronics markets globally.

Arteris operates as a specialized provider of semiconductor interconnect IP and deployment software, supporting complex SoC and NoC design requirements. The company leverages a licensing-based business model, allowing customers to integrate proven interconnect solutions into advanced semiconductor products.

Its focus on high-growth markets and differentiated IP technology positions Arteris as a key enabler of next-generation chip design and innovation.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 4 sale of Arteris stock by Board of Directors member Antonio Viana came at a time when shares were skyrocketing. They reached a 52-week high of $38.99 a day before Viana’s disposition.

This transaction involved moving 20,839 directly-held shares into the Viana Family Trust, then selling those shares from there. Although the sale happened when Arteris stock was rising, the move was a non-discretionary transaction.

It was executed as part of a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, adopted in June of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of trading based on insider information. Consequently, Viana’s sale is not a cause for investor concern.

Arteris stock is doing well thanks to strong business performance. The company reported revenue of $22.9 million in the first quarter, representing 39% year-over-year growth. Sales are soaring due to customer demand from across multiple sectors, including aerospace and defense, and artificial intelligence.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.