An Arteris Director Sold Company Shares Worth $2 Million. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Saiyed Atiq Raza sold 90,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$1.99 million at around $22.16 per share on April 17 and April 20, 2026.

The shares sold represented 21.91% of total pre-transaction holdings; following the transaction, direct holdings were 20,839 shares and indirect holdings were 300,000 shares.

The transaction was executed via the Saiyed Atiq Raza and Nandini Saraiya 2012 Revocable Trust, reflecting an indirect disposition.

Following a year marked by a 304.24% stock price increase, the sale aligns with a pattern of capacity-driven reductions as available share inventory declines.

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Saiyed Atiq Raza, a member of the Board of Directors at Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP), reported the indirect sale of 90,000 shares for a total of approximately $1.99 million across multiple open-market transactions on April 17 and April 20, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 90,000 Transaction value $2.0 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 20,839 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 300,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$472K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($22.16); post-transaction value based on April 20, 2026 market close ($22.63).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Saiyed Atiq Raza's historical selling patterns?

With a mean sell trade size of ~43,500 shares over 13 historical sales, this 90,000-share sale is more than double the average and consistent with a pattern of larger disposition events as remaining holdings decline.

With a mean sell trade size of ~43,500 shares over 13 historical sales, this 90,000-share sale is more than double the average and consistent with a pattern of larger disposition events as remaining holdings decline. What proportion of indirect holdings was sold, and what does this indicate about remaining capacity?

The 90,000 shares sold represent 23.08% of the trust's pre-transaction indirect holdings, leaving 300,000 shares; this shrinking inventory suggests future sales may be smaller in absolute terms due to limited capacity.

The 90,000 shares sold represent 23.08% of the trust's pre-transaction indirect holdings, leaving 300,000 shares; this shrinking inventory suggests future sales may be smaller in absolute terms due to limited capacity. What is the market context for this activity?

Shares were sold at $22.16 per share, while the stock has appreciated 287.5% over the past year, providing a favorable window for liquidity events.

Shares were sold at $22.16 per share, while the stock has appreciated 287.5% over the past year, providing a favorable window for liquidity events. Does the transaction signal any change in direct ownership?

Directly held shares remained essentially flat (20,839 after the transaction), indicating that the disposition was entirely indirect and did not affect the insider's direct stake.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-04-20) $22.63 Market capitalization $1.2 billion Revenue (TTM) $70.58 million 1-year price change 287.5%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 20th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Arteris develops and licenses semiconductor interconnect IP and deployment software, including FlexNoC, Ncore, and CodaCache, for use in System-on-Chip (SoC) designs.

It generates revenue primarily through licensing and supporting its proprietary IP and software solutions to semiconductor and electronics manufacturers.

The company serves customers in automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G/wireless, data centers, and consumer electronics sectors worldwide.

Arteris, Inc. operates as a specialized provider of interconnect IP and deployment solutions critical to modern semiconductor design, enabling faster and more efficient chip development.

The company leverages a scalable licensing model, supporting a diversified client base across high-growth technology markets. Its focus on advanced SoC and NoC architectures positions Arteris as a key enabler for innovation in automotive, AI, and communications applications.

What this transaction means for investors

The April 17 and 20 sale of Arteris stock by Board of Directors member Saiyed Atiq Raza is not a cause for concern for investors. The transaction was executed as part of a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in November of 2025. Such plans are often implemented by insiders to avoid accusations of making trades based on insider information.

Raza’s sale came at a time when Arteris stock was skyrocketing. Shares hit a 52-week high of $27 on April 24, just days after his disposition.

Arteris stock is hot thanks to artificial intelligence. Its products have become in demand with the rise of AI, resulting in 2025 sales soaring 22% year over year to $70.6 million. Despite the revenue growth, the company is not profitable, suffering a net loss of $34.7 million last year.

With its stock up, Arteris shares are expensive, as evidenced by a price-to-sales ratio of 16. This suggests now is a good time to sell, but not to buy.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.