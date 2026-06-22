Arteris COO Sells 39,000 Shares Worth $1.7 Million. Should Investors Worry?

Key Points

39,541 shares were sold for a transaction value of $1.7 million on June 16.

The disposition represented nearly 15% of Moll's direct common stock holdings at the time of the transaction.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership; no indirect or derivative securities were involved post-transaction.

10 stocks we like better than Arteris ›

Laurent R Moll, Chief Operating Officer of Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP), a provider of semiconductor interconnect IP for advanced chip designs, reported a sale in his latest SEC filing.

Moll disclosed the direct sale of 39,541 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$1.71 million, as disclosed in a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 39,541 Transaction value $1.7 million Post-transaction shares (direct) 227,296 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $9.4 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($43.15); post-transaction value of $9,446,421.76 based on holdings after the transaction using the June 16, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does the sale compare to Moll’s historical trade sizes and frequency?

The 39,541-share sale is above the average sell-only trade size (~12,813 shares) but below the historical maximum (50,049 shares), consistent with periodic larger sales as holdings have declined. Since March 2025, Moll has made 21 sales, reducing direct holdings by 57%.

The 39,541-share sale is above the average sell-only trade size (~12,813 shares) but below the historical maximum (50,049 shares), consistent with periodic larger sales as holdings have declined. Since March 2025, Moll has made 21 sales, reducing direct holdings by 57%. What proportion of Moll’s ownership does this transaction represent, and what is the post-sale stake?

The transaction accounted for almost 15% of Moll’s direct common stock holdings at the time, leaving a post-transaction direct position of 227,296 shares, or ~0.49% of company shares outstanding as of the latest report.

The transaction accounted for almost 15% of Moll’s direct common stock holdings at the time, leaving a post-transaction direct position of 227,296 shares, or ~0.49% of company shares outstanding as of the latest report. Were any indirect holdings or derivative securities affected?

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved or remain post-transaction; all activity and post-transaction ownership pertain to direct holdings of common stock only.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved or remain post-transaction; all activity and post-transaction ownership pertain to direct holdings of common stock only. Is the selling pace explained by reduced share capacity?

Yes, as ongoing sales have lowered Moll’s available direct holdings from over 700,000 shares in July 2023 to 227,296 shares post-sale, the scale of each transaction reflects this shrinking capacity rather than a shift in selling approach.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close June 18, 2026) $43.11 Market capitalization $2.04 billion Revenue (TTM) $76,983,000 1-year price change 348%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Provides a portfolio of semiconductor interconnect IP solutions, including FlexNoC, Ncore, CodaCache, and deployment software for SoC and NoC designs.

Generates revenue primarily through licensing of proprietary IP and software tools, with ongoing support and deployment services for semiconductor design customers.

Serves clients in automotive, AI and machine learning, 5G/wireless, data centers, and consumer electronics across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

Arteris delivers advanced on-chip interconnect and deployment solutions fundamental to modern SoC architectures. The company leverages a technology-driven strategy, focusing on configurability, resilience, and efficiency to address the complex requirements of leading-edge chip designs. Arteris' competitive edge is anchored in its validated product suite and broad customer adoption in high-growth, innovation-driven sectors.

What this transaction means for investors

A large sale by an insider is a move worth investors’ attention. Yet there are multiple reasons an insider’s sales may be unrelated to their outlook for the business. These reasons can include the need to pay a large personal expense or a reasonable diversification of their wealth.

Moll, who has logged 7.5 years in two stints as an executive at Arteris, has been a heavy seller since last year. The scale of his sales, which has reduced his share in the business by nearly 60%, is a concern. Yet, Moll’s sales have come as Arteris shares have been rallying, up nearly 350% over the past 52 weeks and nearly 200% over the past three months. Moll’s aggressive selling suggests that he has compelling personal reasons to sell, or he considers Arteris’ rally is unsustainable.

Yet insider selling tends to be an unreliable predictor of future price trends, with one study suggesting only a minority of insider sales portend share price declines. Investors with a stake in Arteries, or considering an investment, should weigh Moll’s selling in their investment thesis. It’s a negative sign, but not necessarily a signal to sell.



Should you buy stock in Arteris right now?

Before you buy stock in Arteris, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Arteris wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $417,305!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,293,148!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 22, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.