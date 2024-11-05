Arteris announces Tenstorrent licensed network-on-chip IP

Arteris (AIP) announced Tenstorrent has licensed its network-on-chip IP for on-chip connectivity in its chiplet-based products. The highly configurable NoC interconnect meets the demanding workload and time-to-market requirements to deliver the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient computing for AI, HPC, and automotive applications. Tenstorrent designs AI graph processors, high-performance RISC-V CPUs and configurable chiplets. They combine hardware and software to deliver scalable, energy-efficient computing for AI and machine learning applications for a broad range of end markets, from training to inference computing.

