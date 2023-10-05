Arteris (AIP) Price Target Increased by 9.79% to 14.11

The average one-year price target for Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) has been revised to 14.11 / share. This is an increase of 9.79% from the prior estimate of 12.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.20% from the latest reported closing price of 6.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arteris. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 16.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIP is 0.06%, an increase of 70.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.52% to 11,943K shares. The put/call ratio of AIP is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 1,474K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 591.60% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners Public Asset Management holds 1,464K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,129K shares, representing an increase of 22.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 88.35% over the last quarter.

FRSGX - Franklin Small-mid Cap Growth Fund holds 1,320K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 646K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Granahan Investment Management holds 591K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIP by 60.28% over the last quarter.

Arteris Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arteris IP provides network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology to accelerate system-on-chip (SoC) semiconductor development and integration for a wide range of applications from AI to automobiles, mobile phones, IoT, cameras, SSD controllers, and servers for customers such as Bosch, Baidu, Mobileye, Samsung, Toshiba and NXP. Arteris IP products include the Ncore® cache coherent and FlexNoC® non-coherent interconnect IP, the CodaCache® standalone last level cache, and optional Resilience Package (ISO 26262 functional safety), FlexNoC AI Package, and PIANO® automated timing closure capabilities. Customer results obtained by using Arteris IP products include lower power, higher performance, more efficient design reuse and faster SoC development, leading to lower development and production costs.

