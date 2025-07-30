Arteris (AIP) Moves 12.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Arteris, Inc. AIP shares ended the last trading session 12.2% higher at $10.6. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Arteris is benefiting from growing demand for commercial semiconductor system IP products driven by increasing chiplet and SoC design complexity, AI application proliferation, and outsourcing trends.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $16.4 million, up 12.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Arteris, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on AIP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Arteris is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Paylocity PCTY, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $190.36. PCTY has returned 2.8% in the past month.

Paylocity's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.8% over the past month to $1.38. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -6.8%. Paylocity currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

