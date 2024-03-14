Arteris (AIP) Expands Portfolio With Latest ARM-based Solutions

Arteris AIP is driving automotive electronics innovation forward with its recent announcement of expanded solutions tailored for the Armv9 architecture.



In a strategic collaboration with Arm, Arteris aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge automotive technologies, leveraging the latest Arm Automotive Enhanced technologies. This partnership underscores a pivotal moment in the automotive industry, signaling a shift towards more advanced product development and deployment methodologies.



The integration of Armv9-based Cortex processors with Arteris system IP opens up new possibilities for autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems, cockpit and infotainment systems, as well as vision, radar and lidar applications.



Arteris' Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP lies at the heart of this collaboration, offering optimized and pre-validated solutions for seamless integration with Arm Cortex-A cores, DynamIQ Shared Units and Generic Interrupt Controllers. This integration is backed by rigorous validation processes, ensuring interoperability and accelerating the realization of high-performance, power-efficient SoCs for safety-critical automotive tasks.



The immediate availability of the Ncore cache coherent network-on-chip (NoC) IP further underscores Arteris' commitment to driving innovation in automotive electronics.



Ncore's multi-protocol support and flexibility make it an ideal solution for complex SoC designs, offering seamless integration with various processor IPs, including RISC-V and next-generation Armv9 Cortex processors.



Arteris, Inc. Price and Consensus

Arteris, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arteris, Inc. Quote

Leonid Smolyansky, Ph.D., SVP of SoC Architecture, Security & Safety at Mobileye, expresses excitement about the engineering prowess Arteris brings to the table, particularly in addressing fault tolerance and reliable SoC design.



Arteris’ Ncore stands out for its configurability, scalability and ISO 26262 certification, ensuring compliance with critical safety requirements in automotive and industrial applications.



Arteris’ expanded automotive solutions for Armv9 architecture CPUs, coupled with its enhanced Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, position the company at the forefront of automotive electronics innovation.

Arteris Rides on Strong Portfolio, Client Base Expansion

Arteris has been benefiting from its strong portfolio and expanding clientele. Its shares have gained 12.4%, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 10.2%.



In 2023, Arteris added 23 new customers, with four new customers in the fourth quarter. Its customer base continued to expand across all of its key verticals and regions with particular success in Automotive, Enterprise, Consumer and Communications. It added four new major semiconductor and system house companies as customers during the year.



License revenues benefited from a record number of license deals with record-high customer chip-design activity. It won 29 confirmed design starts for the fourth quarter and 95 for 2023. AI and machine learning represented more than 50% of its license deals in the reported quarter.



AIP benefited from the strong adoption of FlexNoC version 5 of the Physically Aware network on chip, which currently represents the majority of FlexNoC sales.



Arteris continues to expand its clientele, with the latest being EdgeQ, which has deployed FlexNoC NoC IP on its revolutionary 5G and AI-driven Base Station-on-a-Chip. In January, Rain AI, an AI company building the world’s most cost and energy efficient hardware for AI, selected FlexNoC 5 physically aware NoC IP.



For 2024, AIP now expects revenues between $54.5 million and $57.5 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $55.7 million, indicating 3.79% growth over 2023. The consensus mark for 2024 loss is pegged at 60 cents per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Arteris currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Logitech LOGI, Meta Platforms META and Synopsys SNPS are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector that investors can consider, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can find the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The long-term earnings growth rate for Logitech, Meta Platforms and Synopsys is currently pegged at 13.13%, 19.5% and 17.51%, respectively.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arteris, Inc. (AIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.