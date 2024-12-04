Artemis Resources Strengthens Leadership for Gold Exploration

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources is set to appoint Julian Hanna as its Technical Director, enhancing its exploration strategy for gold discoveries in the Pilbara region. Hanna’s extensive experience in the mining industry is expected to drive the exploration efforts, with drilling of promising targets planned for early 2025. Investors can anticipate potential growth opportunities as Artemis advances its gold exploration projects.

