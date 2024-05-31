News & Insights

Artemis Resources Sets Key Shareholders’ Meeting

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has announced an upcoming general meeting set for July 2, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the issuance of shares and options. The meeting, crucial for shareholders, will involve ratification of prior share issues and approval of new issuances as detailed in the company’s explanatory statement. Shareholders registered by June 28, 2024, are eligible to vote on these significant decisions that will shape the company’s future.

