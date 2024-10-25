News & Insights

Artemis Resources Sets Date for Key Shareholder Meeting

October 25, 2024 — 05:04 am EDT

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Elizabeth Henson, George Ventouras, and Guy Robertson. The meeting will provide shareholders an opportunity to vote on these significant decisions affecting the company’s governance and financial strategy. Shareholders registered by November 23, 2024, are eligible to vote, underscoring the importance of participation in shaping Artemis Resources’ future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

