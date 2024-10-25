Artemis Resources Sets Date for Key Shareholder Meeting

Artemis Resources Limited (AU:ARV) has released an update.

Artemis Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will consider key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors Elizabeth Henson, George Ventouras, and Guy Robertson. The meeting will provide shareholders an opportunity to vote on these significant decisions affecting the company’s governance and financial strategy. Shareholders registered by November 23, 2024, are eligible to vote, underscoring the importance of participation in shaping Artemis Resources’ future.

